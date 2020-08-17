Advertisement

Vermont doctor warns people to be ready to make more sacrifices

By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The chief medical officer of Gifford Health Care, which is headquartered in Randolph, published a message online regarding our battle against COVID-19.

Dr. Joshua White called it "The End of the Beginning." In it, he writes that people should be ready to make even more sacrifices.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with him about his message and what it means. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here to read Dr. White’s message.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UVM research looks at Vermonters’ well-being during pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
New research from UVM aims to gauge Vermonters' well-being during the pandemic. Our Cat Viglienzoni has details on what the research found.

News

MiVT: Art of the Carve

Updated: 19 minutes ago
At just 21-years-old, an Orleans County man has become quite the wood carver, with custom sculptures that capture nature like most have never “saw” before.

News

UVM research looks at Vermonters' well-being during pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
New research from the University of Vermont finds while Vermonters are more lonely during the pandemic, they also felt financially secure.

News

Young New Hampshire lawmaker among 'rising stars' at Democratic convention

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Seventeen “rising stars” within the Democratic Party will be speaking this week at the Democratic National Convention, and that includes a college senior from our region.

News

Vermonters alarmed by apparent hobbling of Postal Service

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Vermonters are among many residents of rural areas across the country concerned that the Trump administration, aided by his postmaster general, may be hobbling the U.S. Postal Service ahead of this November’s elections.

Latest News

News

Vermont doctors say treatment options remain limited for severe COVID-19 cases

Updated: 25 minutes ago
While only three people are currently hospitalized in Vermont for the coronavirus, state health officials have been making a push to expand drug treatments available to doctors.

News

Vermont colleges start to see COVID as students arrive on campus

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Students are moving onto Vermont college campuses-- and so is the coronavirus. Here's a look at the latest numbers and what's being done to stop the spread.

News

Vt. corrections investigating how 2 Marble Valley staff infected with COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Was there a breakdown following COVID protocols at a Vermont prison? Two staff members at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland tested positive for the virus and the infections are raising questions with corrections leaders. It comes as additional Vermont inmates at a Mississippi facility have also tested positive for the virus.

AP

Plane that took off from Vermont crashes in Maine; no injuries

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State Police say a small plane flying from Vermont to Maine crashed off shore before reaching its destination.

News

St. Albans man charged with intentionally hitting person in car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A St. Albans man faces charges after police say he got in a fight with someone and hit them with his car.

AP

University of New Hampshire expects in-house virus testing lab within weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire says a coronavirus testing lab with a 12-hour turnaround time should be set up in Durham within a few weeks.