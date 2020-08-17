Advertisement

Vermont doctors say treatment options remain limited for severe COVID-19 cases

(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While only three people are currently hospitalized in Vermont for the coronavirus, state health officials have been making a push to expand drug treatments available to doctors.

The University of Vermont Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, has tried some of these drugs on patients with more severe cases of the coronavirus, but they say most so far have been disappointing.

Some of the drugs that have made headlines as possible treatments for severely-ill COVID-19 patients are drugs designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. The theory was that those drugs that help regulate a patient's immune response could help COVID-19 patients avoid tissue damage caused by their body's overreaction to the virus.

But Dr. Gil Allen, the critical care director at UVMMC, says while the drugs don't seem to be hurting patients, they're also not showing that they help either.

"So far, there's been a lot of optimism for these drugs and a lot of evidence for testing them, but so far, not a lot of evidence to support using them on a widespread basis," Allen said.

He says that in addition to oxygen and fluids for patients who are really sick with COVID-19, they may also use Dexmethasone, a steroid that treats inflammation. And if a patient is severely ill, Remdesivir, an antiviral has also shown some benefit.

If a patient goes into multiple organ failure, Allen says they’ll look at some of the experimental immune therapies as part of a compassionate care plan.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont delegates ready for virtual Democratic convention

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Democratic Party members are gearing up for the Democratic National Convention where the party is slated to elect Joe Biden as its presidential nominee. Our Calvin Cutler looks at how Vermont's delegation is adapting during the pandemic.

News

Burlington Police prepared to fine those who put public health at risk

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Burlington Police are preparing for an influx of college students and they are preparing to issue new fines if house parties and bars pose a risk to public health.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Vermonters alarmed by apparent hobbling of USPS

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermonters are among many residents of rural areas across the country concerned that the Trump administration, aided by his postmaster general, may be hobbling the U.S. Postal Service ahead of this November’s elections.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Art of the Carve

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
At just 21-years-old, an Orleans County man has become quite the wood carver, with custom sculptures that capture nature like most have never “saw” before.

News

Burlington Police worry fight that triggered 2 shooting incidents not yet over

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
While there were no further related incidents reported over the weekend, Burlington's acting police chief says he's concerned it's not over.

News

North Country bowling fans flock to local lanes for reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York bowling enthusiasts brushed off their balls and shoes to hit the lanes in the North Country after a five-month closure.

News

Cuomo announces plan for gyms, bowling alleys to reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced protocols for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time in five months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced protocols for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time in five months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced protocols for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time in five months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.