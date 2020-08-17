Victim identified in New Hampshire fatal fire

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a person found dead in a fire in Bristol, New Hampshire, died of smoke inhalation.

Barry Lassiter, 65, was found dead in a mobile home on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the fire, but they reminded people to take safety precautions such as maintaining working smoke alarms and keeping exits clear of debris.

