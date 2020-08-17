Advertisement

Vt. corrections investigating how 2 Marble Valley staff infected with COVID-19

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Was there a breakdown following COVID protocols at a Vermont prison? Two staff members at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland tested positive for the virus and the infections are raising questions with corrections leaders. It comes as additional Vermont inmates at a Mississippi facility have also tested positive for the virus.

Back in July, six inmates were transferred from the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility to Marble Valley. They all tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival and were placed into medical isolation. There was also another positive inmate who was already at the Rutland facility in isolation. They are all asymptomatic. But during routine testing at the beginning of August, two corrections officers tested positive. They are showing symptoms and are in quarantine at home.

Vt. Corrections officials address rumors on inmate moves

"We are trying to figure out if and where our protocols broke down in order for our staff to be positive. That's not to blame anybody, it's to try and figure out where they were exposed and to try and figure out how to repair, if in fact our protocols broke down," said Vt. Corrections Commissioner James Baker.

Officials say that out of the 219 Vermont inmates in Mississippi, 176 have tested positive. But officials say 119 of them have not shown symptoms in 10 days. They are watching four for symptoms and one is hospitalized.

Scott says he should have seen inmate outbreak coming

Baker says the state is thinking about sending another team to Mississippi to ensure all protocols continue to be followed there. As for Marble Valley, officials say everyone at that facility will be tested again Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Country bowling fans flock to local lanes for reopening

Updated: 5 minutes ago
New York bowling enthusiasts brushed off their balls and shoes to hit the lanes in the North Country after a five-month closure.

News

More childcare centers reopening in Vermont

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Early learning centers have become more important than ever for families during the pandemic. Parents need child care to work and many cannot work from home while also looking after their children. Our Kiernan Brisson shows you one center that stayed open during the pandemic and another that is reopening at the end of the month.

News

Vermont delegates ready for virtual Democratic convention

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Vermont Democratic Party members are gearing up for the Democratic National Convention where the party is slated to elect Joe Biden as its presidential nominee. Our Calvin Cutler looks at how Vermont's delegation is adapting during the pandemic.

News

Burlington Police prepared to fine those who put public health at risk

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Burlington Police are preparing for an influx of college students and they are preparing to issue new fines if house parties and bars pose a risk to public health.

News

Cuomo allows gyms to start reopening with strict rules

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Your next gym visit will look different in New York's North Country.

Latest News

Back To School

Vermont colleges start to see COVID as students arrive on campus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Students are moving onto Vermont college campuses-- and so is the coronavirus. Our Olivia Lyons takes a look at the latest numbers and what's being done to stop the spread.

News

Young New Hampshire lawmaker among ‘rising stars’ at Democratic convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
As party faithful across the country gather virtually this week for the convention, one of the keynote speeches will be made by a lawmaker from New Hampshire who holds a very special title.

News

More child care centers reopening in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Early learning centers have become more important than ever for families during the pandemic, as parents struggle to find care for their kids while they work. Our Kiernan Brisson shows you one day care that stayed open and another that is set to reopen.

News

Vermont doctors say treatment options remain limited for severe COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
While only three people are currently hospitalized in Vermont for the coronavirus, state health officials have been making a push to expand drug treatments available to doctors.

News

Vermont delegates ready for virtual Democratic convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Democratic Party members are gearing up for the Democratic National Convention where the party is slated to elect Joe Biden as its presidential nominee. Our Calvin Cutler looks at how Vermont's delegation is adapting during the pandemic.