Vt. Fish & Wildlife see uptick in chipmunks

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve noticed more movement in your lawn recently, you’re not nuts

A healthy fall last year meant some extra food on the ground this year for all kinds of woodland creatures and right in South Burlington, that same hunt for food has led to an unlikely pandemic pastime.

“Survivorship is really good. I think there was a high survival of the young of the year plus the more mature animals,” said Steve Parren, with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

He says the influx of chipmunks this year is part of a multi-year food cycle.

“Last year there were so many acorns that the chipmunks and squirrels couldn’t clean them all up. I was finding piles of acorns late in the year, so they just had this abundant food source,” said Perren.

Chipmunks are omnivores, meaning they have a plant and animal-based diet. The abundance of food at the end of last year meant more leftovers for the young, so some areas in Vermont are experiencing chipmunk madness.

“If the predators haven’t caught up in your area yet, that means you have chipmunks everywhere this year,” said Parren.

Although generally harmless, they can be bold, coming within a few feet of humans and other animals for food.

To those with a green thumb, they are an unwelcome guest.

“There are some years where the chipmunks think we planted and grew cherry tomatoes for them,” said Parren.

But not everyone sees a pest.

When the pandemic hit, safety came first and Phyllis Moore found herself with some extra time at home, and right on her porch, noticed two chipmunks looking for a snack.

“I prefer to give them Ritz because they have that buttery taste,” said Moore.

That’s when she started sharing an end of the day cracker, tossing a little bit their way.

“They were around and friendly with us, I guess is what it was,” said Moore.

And almost four months in, it’s still a chipper way for her to end to the day.

“Anything that makes you happy and is close to home these days, I think is good,” said Moore.

Now, Parren does not recommend hand feeding chipmunks because they can carry disease, even Moore keeps them at an arms length away.

Parren recommends that wild animals should be kept wild, but observing chipmunks from a safe distance can be a great way to pass the time.

