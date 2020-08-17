Vt. son, mom visit 50 national parks before he turns 10

WEST BURKE, Vt. (AP) - Jonah Matte, 9, from West Burke, Vermont, marked a milestone in August: visiting all 50 national parks in the contiguous United States.

The Caledonian Record reports his mother, Lisa Higgins, drove him west to southern California in June to visit six National Parks, the last remaining on their list to visit before his 10th birthday.

She says he has collected 100 junior ranger badges in their travels together.

Many National Parks closed temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic but reopened with restrictions at the beginning of the summer.

The trip highlight for Jonah? The dolphins at Channel Islands National Park.

