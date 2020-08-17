Advertisement

Vt. son, mom visit 50 national parks before he turns 10

Yosemite-File photo
Yosemite-File photo(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST BURKE, Vt. (AP) - Jonah Matte, 9, from West Burke, Vermont, marked a milestone in August: visiting all 50 national parks in the contiguous United States.

The Caledonian Record reports his mother, Lisa Higgins, drove him west to southern California in June to visit six National Parks, the last remaining on their list to visit before his 10th birthday.

She says he has collected 100 junior ranger badges in their travels together.

Many National Parks closed temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic but reopened with restrictions at the beginning of the summer.

The trip highlight for Jonah? The dolphins at Channel Islands National Park.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

