WCAX looking for teacher nominations
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 This Morning is kicking off a new kind of Monday Morning Mention.
We are looking for your teacher nominations!
Share with us teachers you think are top notch and we’ll feature them on Channel 3 This Morning.
To send in the nominations, click below.
And join us at 7:30 a.m. Monday for a Facebook live video to chat about back to school.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.