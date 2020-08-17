BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another gorgeous weekend, we will now be dodging a few showers this week!

Today wasn’t a bad day, but with an approaching cold front, we did see a few showers roll through the Champlain Valley early this afternoon. We do still stand a chance of a few more showers, or possibly a thunderstorm tonight.

Tuesday, that front will still be meandering slowly through the region, so once again we are likely to see some showers and possibly a thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon. Once the front finally moves through, we’ll see some cooler air settling in.

Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and there could be an isolated light shower or two in the northern counties. Highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s for one of the coolest days we’ve seen all summer!

Thursday and Friday we’ll see more sunshine and temperatures will still be pleasant.

The chance for showers will return for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.