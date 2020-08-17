Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another gorgeous weekend, we will now be dodging a few showers this week!

Today wasn’t a bad day, but with an approaching cold front, we did see a few showers roll through the Champlain Valley early this afternoon. We do still stand a chance of a few more showers, or possibly a thunderstorm tonight.

Tuesday, that front will still be meandering slowly through the region, so once again we are likely to see some showers and possibly a thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon. Once the front finally moves through, we’ll see some cooler air settling in.

Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and there could be an isolated light shower or two in the northern counties. Highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s for one of the coolest days we’ve seen all summer!

Thursday and Friday we’ll see more sunshine and temperatures will still be pleasant.

The chance for showers will return for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dan Dowling
Chance for showers to start the week. Temperatures will be trending cooler as well.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sharon has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Scattered showers today, with perhaps a thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A cold front will bring scattered showers today, with possibly a thunderstorm. A second cold front will bring additional showers Tuesday. We'll have a break from the heat and humidity this week.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Dave has the latest forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Another nice day today, with just an isolated shower possible.

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
We'll have a nice day today, then a trough and cold front will bring showers Monday and Monday night, with possibly a thunderstorm. We'll have a break from the heat and humidity this week.

Forecast

Weekend Late Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
Your late-night outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

A nice end to the weekend, with just an isolated shower possible.

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
We'll have a nice end to the weekend. A cold front will bring showers Monday, with possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures during the week will be cooler than many days this summer, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Forecast

Weekend Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
Your Saturday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

A nice end to the weekend on the way, with just an isolated shower.

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
An isolated shower is possible Sunday, otherwise we'll have a nice end to the weekend. A cold front will bring showers Monday. High temperatures during the week will be mainly in the 70s...cooler than many days so far this summer.

Forecast

A pleasant weekend on the way, with comfortable humidity.

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
The weekend will feature beautiful weather, with comfortable humidity. Showers are likely Monday, then most of the week is looking quiet.