1st COVID-related death in Essex County, New York

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Essex County, New York, has its first COVID-19-related death.

Health officials say a resident of Essex Center in Elizabethtown died from complications related to the virus.

In a statement Tuesday, the Essex County Health Department said it “is working closely with the facility and the New York State Department of Health to continue to ensure all proper protocols are in place to maintain a safe environment for residents and staff.”

