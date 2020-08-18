Burlington police and firefighters help save unresponsive woman
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say they helped save a woman who overdosed, several minutes after she had been unresponsive.
We’re told officers found a woman discolored and not breathing and gave her Narcan and started CPR
Firefighters arrived and took over and used a defibrillator several times.
Finally, they got a pulse and she was taken to the hospital.
We’re told in all, crews were there for 34 minutes. Despite some of them thinking she was already dead, they did everything they could to change that.
