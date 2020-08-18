Advertisement

Burlington police and firefighters help save unresponsive woman

Courtesy: Burlington Police Dept.
Courtesy: Burlington Police Dept.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say they helped save a woman who overdosed, several minutes after she had been unresponsive.

We’re told officers found a woman discolored and not breathing and gave her Narcan and started CPR

Firefighters arrived and took over and used a defibrillator several times.

Finally, they got a pulse and she was taken to the hospital.

We’re told in all, crews were there for 34 minutes. Despite some of them thinking she was already dead, they did everything they could to change that.

Last night, four Burlington officers responded to a possible "untimely," the word dispatch uses for a person who has...

Posted by Burlington Police Department on Monday, August 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at first night of Democratic National Convention

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Conservative republicans including 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich spoke at the virtual event, along with progressive democrats, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

News

Gov. Scott to release recommended budget

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott will release his recommended budget for the next fiscal year Tuesday.

News

Vermont Primary results to become official Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Last week’s Primary election results are expected to become official Tuesday in Vermont.

News

Vt. Corrections: 2 Marble Valley staff infected with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Was there a breakdown following COVID protocols at a Vermont prison? Two staff members at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland tested positive for the virus and the infections are raising questions with corrections leaders.

Latest News

News

Burlington skeptical of giving Don Sinex control of CityPlace again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington city leaders are skeptical of Don Sinex regaining control of CityPlace.

News

Burlington skeptical of giving Don Sinex control of CityPlace again

Updated: 6 hours ago
Burlington skeptical of giving Don Sinex control of CityPlace again

News

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at first night of Democratic National Convention

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at first night of Democratic National Convention

News

UVM research looks at Vermonters’ well-being during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
New research from UVM aims to gauge Vermonters' well-being during the pandemic. Our Cat Viglienzoni has details on what the research found.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

MiVT: Art of the Carve

Updated: 11 hours ago
At just 21-years-old, an Orleans County man has become quite the wood carver, with custom sculptures that capture nature like most have never “saw” before.