Burlington Police investigating 3rd shooting incident in recent days

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police believe a shooting in a city park Monday night was related to two other recent gunfire incidents.

Investigators say Monday at about 10:30 p.m., a man called the police and said someone had shot at him in Leddy Park, he tried to get away and crashed his car and was hiding in the woods.

Police say a second person called 911 from a nearby home where they went for help. That person was taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

Investigators believe two cars were parked in the Leddy Park parking lot when a third vehicle showed up and someone inside started shooting. One driver tried to take off but crashed into a tree. When the people in that car jumped out, they say someone in the third car shot at them.

Detectives think this shooting is associated with two previous shootings-- one at Oakledge Park late Thursday night and the other early Friday morning on Plattsburg Ave. in the city’s New North End.

And police added that there was another violent incident Saturday night at a large party that happened in the Burlington Hill Section near Buell and South Union streets.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the incidents to call them at 802-540-2308.

