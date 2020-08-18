Advertisement

‘Chariots of Fire’ star Ben Cross dies after short illness

Actor Ben Cross arrives at the "Chariots of Fire" premiere in London on July 10, 2012. Cross, the actor who also starred in “Star Trek,” has died. He was 72. Cross’ representative Tracy Mapes said in an emailed statement that the actor died suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a short illness.
Actor Ben Cross arrives at the "Chariots of Fire" premiere in London on July 10, 2012. Cross, the actor who also starred in “Star Trek,” has died. He was 72. Cross’ representative Tracy Mapes said in an emailed statement that the actor died suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a short illness.(Jon Furniss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Cross, an actor who starred in the Academy Award-winning film “Chariots of Fire” and “Star Trek,” has died. He was 72.

His representative Tracy Mapes said the actor died Tuesday after a short illness. The actor's daughter, Lauren Cross, said her father died in Vienna, Austria.

Dear Fans of Ben Cross. This is his daughter, Lauren. I am utterly heartbroken to share with you that my darling father...

Posted by Ben Cross on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

A family statement called Cross a born showman and entertainer who was a walking encyclopedia of music that could “sing anything.”

“He was a man who taught us to embrace our feelings, whatever they may be,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the time we had with him. His spirit lives on in our hearts through his words, his music, and the love that we still feel.”

Cross was a veteran actor who broke through with the 1981 film “Chariots of Fire,” which won the Oscar for best picture. He had the leading role as Olympic runner Harold Abrahams in the true story about two British athletes at the 1924 Games.

Cross starred alongside Sean Connery and Richard Gere in the 1995 film “First Knight.” He played Spock’s father Sarek in the 2009 reboot of “Star Trek” and portrayed Prince Charles in the television film “William & Kate: The Movie” in 2011.

In other roles, Cross was the leading character in the TV miniseries “Solomon” in 1997. In the same year, he appeared as Captain Nemo in the CBS remake of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

Mapes said Cross had just finished filming the horror movie “The Devil’s Light” with Virginia Madsen for Lionsgate. He will star in the upcoming “Last Letter From Your Lover.”

Cross was survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Updated: moments ago
It took just a week for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suspend in-person instruction for undergrads after a COVID-19 outbreak among students. Some fear that is a sign of things to comes for colleges in our region, including Dartmouth.

National

Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Victims after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname of the Golden State Killer.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Wildlife Watch

Wildlife Watch: Bear season important for wildlife management

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Why Vermont Fish and Wildlife says bear hunting season is so important. Our Ike Bendavid reports in this Wildlife Watch.

News

Williston Eagle Scout gives back following stroke

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A Williston teen who survived a stroke two years ago is now giving back to the UVM rehab center that helped him back on his feet.

Latest News

News

Analysis: Sanders' DNC message, Part 2

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

News

Green Mountain College sells at auction far below asking price

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tuesday afternoon, Green Mountain College in Poultney sold for $4,550,000. That’s a much lower price than the original asking price of $20,000,000.

News

UVM provides updates on back-to-school plans

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Twelve-thousand University of Vermont students will start classes in just two weeks and we are now learning more about some of their COVID-19 test results.

News

Scott releases budget plan to Legislature

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Governor Phil Scott Tuesday unveiled a $1.6 billion budget proposal that he says will not raise taxes, cut services, or force the state to tap rainy day funds.

News

What will it take to allow visits in Vermont long-term care facilities?

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A vaccine: that’s what it will take for families to have physical contact with loved ones in the state’s long-term care facilities. That news is a blow to families who have been waiting for months to be able to hug or hold hands again.

National Politics

Biden’s convention focus: Experience to fix Trump’s chaos

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.