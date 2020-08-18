Advertisement

Gov. Andrew Cuomo book on COVID-19 response out in October

Andrew Cuomo's new book
Andrew Cuomo's new book(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now he’s writing a book that looks back on his experiences. It includes leadership advice and a close look at his relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Crown announced Tuesday that Cuomo’s “American Crisis” will be released Oct. 13. That’s three weeks before Election Day, when Trump is expected to face presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Cuomo, a Democrat serving his third term, has been widely praised for his blunt, straightforward style and for a time was mentioned as a possible presidential candidate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

