Gov. Scott to release recommended budget
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will release his recommended budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday.
With the pandemic causing financial shortfalls across Vermont, it’s anticipated to be a tight budget.
After Scott releases his recommendations, lawmakers in committees will meet to talk about it.
The full House will convene next Tuesday.
