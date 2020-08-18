Advertisement

Gov. Scott to release recommended budget

The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will release his recommended budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday.

With the pandemic causing financial shortfalls across Vermont, it’s anticipated to be a tight budget.

After Scott releases his recommendations, lawmakers in committees will meet to talk about it.

The full House will convene next Tuesday.

