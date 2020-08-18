Advertisement

Head-on NY Thruway crash kills wrong-way driver, 2 others

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - State troopers say an 81-year-old man reported as a missing endangered adult in Ohio was killed along with two others after he drove the wrong way on the Thruway and crashed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday.

Charles Bargerstock of Stow, Ohio, died at the crash scene southeast of Rochester.

Also killed were the driver of the other car, Himel Joy, 24, and passenger Mojammal Rasel, 30, both of Queens.

Two other passengers in the second car were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the four men from Astoria, Queens were driving back from Niagara Falls.

