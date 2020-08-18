Advertisement

Mayor’s emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules for Burlington bars as the city focuses on preventing the spread of the coronavirus through the college community.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says all bars must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m.

Our Erin Brown reports on when the rule goes into effect and who will enforce it.

Weinberger is calling a special City Council meeting this Thursday to approve an emergency resolution so the rules can go into effect as of Thursday.

When it comes to enforcement, Weinberger says he has asked the Department of Liquor and Lottery to step up their enforcement of Gov. Phil Scott's rules for bars, such as limiting indoor operations to 50% capacity and prohibiting seating at the bar.

He also says Burlington police will be responsible for responding to complaints and writing tickets.

Police will also be enforcing two other new regulations on the maximum size of gatherings. No more than 25 can be gathered at Burlington residences and indoor gatherings are limited to 10-15. Officers will stop by neighborhoods to inform residents of these changes.

Weinberger says he hopes these regulations don't have to be in place for too long.

"It is my hope that they are short-lived. If virus transmission levels in Burlington remain very low after both the public schools have opened and we've gotten through this transition of the colleges reopening and getting into the rhythm of their new testing rhythm, we will happily reevaluate the necessity of their regulations and consider lifting them," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The mayor says they will reassess these regulations in late September and October.

