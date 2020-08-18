Advertisement

More riptides, more rescues at Maine beach

Visitors walk along the edge of the ocean, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020, in old Orchard Beach, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Visitors walk along the edge of the ocean, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020, in old Orchard Beach, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) - Dangerous riptides have made another appearance on the Maine coast, and lifeguard kept busy rescuing swimmers.

The head lifeguard says there were 10 rescues Monday at Old Orchard Beach. Tricia Patterson saw several rescues in action, and recorded one of them on her phone. She said it was just “lifeguard after lifeguard” going into the water. The head lifeguard is cautioning everyone to be extra careful as riptides get stronger and more frequent late in the season.

In New Hampshire, rip currents also have been seen at Hampton Beach.

