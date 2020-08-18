More riptides, more rescues at Maine beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) - Dangerous riptides have made another appearance on the Maine coast, and lifeguard kept busy rescuing swimmers.

The head lifeguard says there were 10 rescues Monday at Old Orchard Beach. Tricia Patterson saw several rescues in action, and recorded one of them on her phone. She said it was just “lifeguard after lifeguard” going into the water. The head lifeguard is cautioning everyone to be extra careful as riptides get stronger and more frequent late in the season.

In New Hampshire, rip currents also have been seen at Hampton Beach.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)