New Hampshire to accept Trump’s plan to extend unemployment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will accept President Donald Trump’s plan to boost unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, with the state’s share amounting to less than $10 million.

Trump signed an executive order Aug. 8 to extend recently expired benefits while cutting the amount. Sununu said anyone who already is getting $100 from the state will get an additional $300 without the state having to pay more.

For the rest, the state will bring them up to $100 so they can qualify for the additional money.

