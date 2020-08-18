Advertisement

New Hampshire to accept Trump’s plan to extend unemployment

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will accept President Donald Trump’s plan to boost unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, with the state’s share amounting to less than $10 million.

Trump signed an executive order Aug. 8 to extend recently expired benefits while cutting the amount. Sununu said anyone who already is getting $100 from the state will get an additional $300 without the state having to pay more.

For the rest, the state will bring them up to $100 so they can qualify for the additional money.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

