NH postal reps: Workers get the job done, despite challenges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Union representatives say postal service workers in New Hampshire can sort and deliver the mail, including election ballots, despite facing challenges like loss of equipment, revenue and staff.

The representatives spoke with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Tuesday and said they prioritize mail-in ballots and that the ballots are secure.

They said they think there’s a lot of misinformation circulating about mail-in voting.

Recent changes made in New Hampshire include the elimination of five mail sorting machines in Manchester.

Dana Coletti, president of the American Postal Workers Union in the state, said that it just seems a little unusual that this would happen around election time.

