Advertisement

Payless opening 1st US store in November

The chain closed 2,100 stores last year
Payless is back and opening its first U.S. store in November.
Payless is back and opening its first U.S. store in November.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The discount shoe chain plans to open 300 to 400 standalone stores across the United States over the next few years.

The first new store will debut in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.

After that, another 30 to 45 stores will open up early next year in Texas and other border states.

Last year, the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time and shut down all its 2,100 locations across the country.

Payless reopened its website on Tuesday and is sticking with its theme of helping customers save money.

You can find shoes for as low as about $10 a pair.

And the company says it knows saving money is really important to people right now.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic-induced spending spurs sales at Home Depot, Walmart

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans turned to Walmart and Home Depot for supplies and do-it-yourself projects as they stayed close to home at a time when new cases of virus surged, resulting in soaring sales for their fiscal second quarter.

AP

UNH system to get in-house virus testing lab within weeks

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire says a coronavirus testing lab with a 12-hour turnaround time should be set up in Durham within a few weeks.

National

Is Nevada still a swing state? Party leaders weigh in

Updated: 16 minutes ago

National Politics

DNC: Delegates delivered to Biden

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Michelle Obama's pointed critique of the Trump presidency rounded out DNC Opening Night.

National

Heat wave still threatens California power grid with outages

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California’s power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system.

Latest News

News

Scott budget to hold the line on taxes and fees

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott will release his recommended budget for the next fiscal year Tuesday.

National

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Red paint is now seen splattered across Breonna Taylor’s forehead on a billboard in Louisville, Ky.

National Politics

Senate report: Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

News

Young New Hampshire lawmaker among ‘rising stars’ at Democratic convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
As party faithful across the country gather virtually this week for the convention, one of the keynote speeches will be made by a lawmaker from New Hampshire who holds a very special title.

National Politics

St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters to speak at Republican National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
Patricia and Mark McCloskey drew national attention in late June after they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns outside their mansion at Black Lives Matter protesters.