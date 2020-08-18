Plattsburgh nursing home continues to push for visitation rights

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Workers at a North Country nursing home are holding a press conference Tuesday, trying to push for visitation rights for their residents.

Meadowbrook Healthcare got in trouble last month after violating state guidelines and announcing they’d be offering in-person visits.

State leaders sent a cease and desist order and said the action was a blatant disregard for public health.

Nursing home staff say the rules are too strict and unfair and have kept seniors from seeing their families for too long. They say residents are depressed.

