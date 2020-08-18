Advertisement

Rutland discussing Halloween parade options

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - With the effects of COVID-19 taking us through the end of the year, the city of Rutland is figuring out what to do with its traditional Halloween parade.

The parade typically brings about 10,000 people to the downtown area, making social distancing difficult.

Options on how to continue the parade were discussed during the Rutland City Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night. One idea-- extending the parade route to spread people out. Another would keep the floats stationary at the fairgrounds and let people drive by along a path.

Mayor Dave Allaire is meeting with the recreation committee to discuss further options.

"I would love to see the Halloween parade come off as usual. It's nothing I want to see postponed or canceled. But the safety of people is really paramount to everything else," Allaire said.

In 2019, the parade celebrated its 60th year.

