Rutland mayor recovering from cancer surgery

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s mayor is back to work while recovering from recent cancer surgery.

Mayor Dave Allaire had surgery At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for his esophageal cancer just over three weeks ago. He’s told the surgery was successful and the prognosis is excellent.

For now, Allaire is working primarily from home, but tries to visit city hall a few days a week to sign papers and do other tasks.

"I'm excited to get my life back in order and get things back to normal -- as normal as they can be under the circumstances we are all living in now, COVID and everything else. It's a different world for all of us. Considering what I've gone through, I'm very pleased where I'm at," he said.

If all goes as planned, Mayor Allaire should be back in his office full-time around Labor Day.

