Scattered showers continue today, then we’ll have a few beautiful days.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A second cold front will keep the chance for showers around today, though mainly in northern parts of the region. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. The front will move though this evening, followed by partly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy dense fog will develop in spots, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling to work early Wednesday morning. A final trailing trough may touch off an isolated shower Wednesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny and cooler than what we’ve been having, with highs only in the low 70s. The colder valleys will dip into the 40s overnight.

Beautiful late summer weather will be the rule Thursday through Saturday, with a warming trend. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Saturday. Sunday will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms, and showers are expected to continue into Monday.

