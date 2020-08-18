Advertisement

Scattered showers continue today, then we’ll have a few beautiful days.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A second cold front will keep the chance for showers around today, though mainly in northern parts of the region. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. The front will move though this evening, followed by partly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy dense fog will develop in spots, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling to work early Wednesday morning. A final trailing trough may touch off an isolated shower Wednesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny and cooler than what we’ve been having, with highs only in the low 70s. The colder valleys will dip into the 40s overnight.

Beautiful late summer weather will be the rule Thursday through Saturday, with a warming trend. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Saturday. Sunday will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms, and showers are expected to continue into Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Your Monday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
More showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the forecast for Tuesday.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dan Dowling
Chance for showers to start the week. Temperatures will be trending cooler as well.

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Sharon has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Scattered showers today, with perhaps a thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected.

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A cold front will bring scattered showers today, with possibly a thunderstorm. A second cold front will bring additional showers Tuesday. We'll have a break from the heat and humidity this week.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Another nice day today, with just an isolated shower possible.

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
We'll have a nice day today, then a trough and cold front will bring showers Monday and Monday night, with possibly a thunderstorm. We'll have a break from the heat and humidity this week.

Forecast

Weekend Late Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
Your late-night outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

A nice end to the weekend, with just an isolated shower possible.

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
We'll have a nice end to the weekend. A cold front will bring showers Monday, with possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures during the week will be cooler than many days this summer, with highs reaching the upper 70s.