Advertisement

Scott releases budget plan to Legislature

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Tuesday unveiled a $1.6 billion budget proposal that he says will not raise taxes, cut services, or force the state to tap rainy day funds.

State economists last week said the state’s general fund will be short about $180 million and the education fund about $60 million more. Scott’s budget uses last year’s $110 million surplus. It also dips into one-time funds since he says they don’t anticipate a pandemic to happen every year. Despite a lean budget that the governor says will force the state to live within it’s means, there is some new spending on VTrans and broadband.

“With our disciplined approach and asking our cabinet members to restrict and find efficiencies, we were able to produce a budget I think is solid and is able to fulfill the needs of Vermont, while taking care of the most vulnerable,” Scott said.

With the threat of the coronavirus remaining, as well as uncertainty about federal assistance from Congress, Scott admitted that much of Vermont’s financial picture is in the hands of forces beyond our control.

Scott says he wants to set aside nearly $200 million in remaining CARES Act funding. About $20 million would be used to supplement President Trump’s plan to add $400 to weekly unemployment benefits. Another $130 million would go into another stimulus grant program for businesses.

The democratically-led Legislature will now begin to review the proposed FY21 budget when they reconvene next week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plattsburgh nursing home families continue push for visitation rights

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Many New York long-term care facilities can’t meet the state’s requirements to allow in-person visitation. But some North Country families eager to see their loved ones are speaking out. Our Kelly O'Brien reports.

News

Green Mountain College sells at auction far below asking price

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
An auction was held Tuesday at Green Mountain College in Poultney. Our Olivia Lyons was there as the campus was sold for millions less than the original asking price. She brings you more on the winning bid.

News

What will it take to allow visits in Vermont long-term care facilities?

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Manicurists can hold an elderly Vermont woman's hand but her husband of 60 years can't. When can families have physical contact again with their loved ones in long-term care? Our Cat Viglienzoni asked state officials.

News

Williston Eagle Scout gives back following stroke

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Williston teen who survived a stroke two years ago is now giving back to the rehab center that helped him back on his feet.

News

Rutland mayor recovering from cancer surgery

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Mayor Dave Allaire had surgery At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for his esophageal cancer just over three weeks ago.

Latest News

News

Mayor’s emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
New rules for Burlington bars as the city focuses on preventing the spread of the coronavirus through the college community. Our Erin Brown reports on the new rules, when they go into effect and who will enforce them.

Back To School

SUNY Plattsburgh students arrive on campus with new rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
SUNY Plattsburgh students started moving back to campus on Tuesday, and like at most other schools, this year's move-in day was a little different.

News

Rutland discussing Halloween parade options

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
With the effects of COVID-19 taking us through the end of the year, the city of Rutland is figuring out what to do with its traditional Halloween parade.

Back To School

UVM provides updates on back-to-school COVID-19 plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Thousands of UVM students will start classes in just two weeks and we are now learning more about some of their COVID-19 test results, and about how the school and city plan to keep students in compliance with COVID rules. Our Dom Amato reports.

News

Analysis: Sanders’ DNC message

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Middlebury political science professor Matt Dickinson about key elements of Moonday night's Sanders DNC speech.