Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at first night of Democratic National Convention

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first night of the Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday, with speeches, and performances from across the country. Racial equity was one of the main topic of discussion, democrats also are highlights the parties inclusive “big tent”.

First Lady Michelle Obama was the first night’s closing speaker.

Conservative republicans including 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich spoke at the virtual event, along with progressive democrats, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President. My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine,” Sanders said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also spoke on Monday.

