SUNY Plattsburgh students arrive on campus with new rules

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh students started moving back to campus on Tuesday, and like at most other schools, this year’s move-in day was a little different.

To follow social distancing guidelines, students must register for a time slot in order to move in.

All students were given two masks to wear on campus and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

The school said half of its students opted for remote learning, so only 1,700 will be living on campus this semester.

Rudaba Ahmed, an international student, is entering her senior year and says she feels the protocols the school has put in place will keep her safe.

"They sent out a fall 2020 plan prior to coming here, so we were able to review that and see the different views and regulations that they have set into place to ensure student safety. I know that me being back here, I feel I am secure. I know that there are different policies put into place where if someone is not following regulations, there will be consequences and we are keeping our community safe," Ahmed said.

SUNY Plattsburgh is making students quarantine in a separate dorm if they are coming from a hot spot area or are international students. So far, they have 30 students in quarantine.

