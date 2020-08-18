Advertisement

SUNY Plattsburgh students arrive on campus with new rules

Students move onto campus at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Students move onto campus at SUNY Plattsburgh.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh students started moving back to campus on Tuesday, and like at most other schools, this year’s move-in day was a little different.

To follow social distancing guidelines, students must register for a time slot in order to move in.

All students were given two masks to wear on campus and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

The school said half of its students opted for remote learning, so only 1,700 will be living on campus this semester.

Rudaba Ahmed, an international student, is entering her senior year and says she feels the protocols the school has put in place will keep her safe.

"They sent out a fall 2020 plan prior to coming here, so we were able to review that and see the different views and regulations that they have set into place to ensure student safety. I know that me being back here, I feel I am secure. I know that there are different policies put into place where if someone is not following regulations, there will be consequences and we are keeping our community safe," Ahmed said.

SUNY Plattsburgh is making students quarantine in a separate dorm if they are coming from a hot spot area or are international students. So far, they have 30 students in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

UVM provides updates on back-to-school COVID-19 plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Thousands of UVM students will start classes in just two weeks and we are now learning more about some of their COVID-19 test results, and about how the school and city plan to keep students in compliance with COVID rules. Our Dom Amato reports.

Back To School

Vermont colleges start to see COVID as students arrive on campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Students are moving onto Vermont college campuses-- and so is the coronavirus. Our Olivia Lyons takes a look at the latest numbers and what's being done to stop the spread.

Back To School

UVM students start arriving and quarantining on campus

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM students started moving in on campus Friday. That has some worried about a spike in COVID cases but UVM and state health officials believe the school's plans will keep the community safe. Our Christina Guessferd found out how families feel about the new safety protocols.

News

Many schools turning to tents

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
As schools get ready for students to come back, some are getting creative to keep them safe by taking the classroom outside.

Latest News

News

Upper Valley parents petition for return to in-person classes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
An online petition in Lebanon, New Hampshire, which now has close to 350 signatures calls for the school district to revisit it’s reopening plan for students.

Back To School

Champlain College students told to leave exhalation valve masks at home

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Champlain College students won't return to campus for another week, but when they do, they won't be allowed to use certain types of face masks.

Back To School

What happens when COVID shows up in a Vermont classroom?

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
As we get set to send kids back to school, questions remain about what will happen if and when COVID-19 cases arise in classrooms. Here's what our Olivia Lyons learned about the protocols from Vermont's epidemiologist.

News

Sununu releases guidelines to alert communities about coronavirus in schools

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu presented guidelines Thursday to alert communities if coronavirus cases develop in school districts.

Back To School

What happens when COVID shows up in a Vermont classroom?

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
As we get set to send kids back to school, questions remain about what will happen if and when COVID-19 cases arise in classrooms. Here's what our Olivia Lyons learned about the protocols from Vermont's epidemiologist.

Back To School

Remote learning helps UVM launch collaboration and expand diversity

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Remote learning during the pandemic can be challenging but it's also opening new doors. UVM and Jackson State University are about 1,500 miles apart. But students at both institutions are now sharing classes and perspectives. Our Cat Viglienzoni shows you how.