UVM provides updates on back-to-school COVID-19 plans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twelve-thousand University of Vermont students will start classes in just two weeks and we are now learning more about some of their COVID-19 test results.

Students must receive a negative test before they even get to Burlington and UVM says so far, so good.

Nearly 8,700 at-home tests have been ordered by returning students.

So far, more than 1,150 have come back. Two with positive results. Those students will stay home until they are healthy and test negative.

Since Aug. 7, 955 tests have been done for students who are already on campus. That includes student leaders, athletes, medical students and those who are required to quarantine. Out of that 955, two positive results have come back and isolation protocols are being followed.

"It is fair to say that UVM students will be among the most-tested and closely monitored of any residents in the state of Vermont. They're also being held to strict and actionable behavior standards," UVM President Suresh Garimella said.

Fines will be imposed for noncompliance and for continued violations-- a semester suspension.

We also know five off-campus students have tested positive, as has one staff member who did not have contact with any students.

Students are tested the day they arrive on campus and then weekly until mid-September. The results will be updated on the school’s website every Thursday.

I asked how UVM is enforcing the mandatory on-campus quarantine for the 200 students who came from hot spot areas. I was told student leaders are monitoring the residence hall and outside where these students are staying, and so far compliance has not been an issue.

But some Burlington community members have concerns about keeping the students in compliance.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he met with Garimella last week to discuss the school's reopening and we now know a little bit more about a plan to keep everyone safe.

UVM is working and meeting with neighbors who have reported noncompliance by off-campus students. There is also a streamlined process for neighbors to submit complaints about students to UVM.

The school says student ambassadors will meet with their peers to discuss health and safety guidelines and the importance of following them.

UVM is also partnering with the city and Burlington Police on COVID-19 educational circuits targeting students where violations are occurring.

"The focus will be on education, but persistent problems could result in the issue of tickets. This will help address incidents that are not only disruptive to neighbors but also violate COVID-19 public health regulations imposed by the state," Garimella said.

Senior representatives from the city, state, UVM and Champlain College will also meet at least weekly and more if clusters or outbreaks start to occur.

But the one answer we didn’t get clearly on Tuesday is what exactly is the point where UVM decides to shut down? How many cases will it take and how serious will things have to get? Garimella says they will continue to work closely with health experts at UVM and the state as well as monitor cases daily.

