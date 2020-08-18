Advertisement

Vermont Primary results to become official Tuesday

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Last week’s Primary election results are expected to become official Tuesday in Vermont.

Secretary of State Jim Condos along with officials from the three major parties will will be certifying vote totals and winners for federal and statewide offices.

That will happen at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A record number of Vermonters voted last Tuesday.

