Vermont state leaders to provide COVID-19 update

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will be holding a pandemic press conference on Tuesday with state leaders.

We expect an update on positive cases, hospitalizations, the return of college students and positive cases among Vermont inmates.

The governor recently extended the emergency order until next month.

The briefing starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday and WCAX will carry it live.

