Advertisement

Vt. auditor: Consolidation partly to blame for rising health care costs

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont's auditor shows hospital consolidation is helping drive up health care costs at an unsustainable rate.

The report shows says if our health care spending was on par with the rest of the nation in 2018, Vermont would have saved a billion dollars.

State Auditor Doug Hoffer says the biggest factor driving up costs is provider consolidation. In 2011, 53% of physicians ran independent practices. In 2018, more than 80% worked for a hospital like the UVM Medical Center.

“Unfortunately, in theory for any large entity in any given industry, not just health care, to vertically integrate has the potential both from economies of scale and scope to reduce inefficiencies and reduce cost. That’s not how it works in a market where there’s a monopoly or a near-monopoly,” said Hoffer, D-Vt. Auditor.

Hoffer also says that regulators need to take more action to reduce health care costs and avoid hospital consolidation.

Click here to read the report.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

UVM provides updates on back-to-school COVID-19 plans

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Thousands of UVM students will start classes in just two weeks and we are now learning more about some of their COVID-19 test results, and about how the school and city plan to keep students in compliance with COVID rules. Our Dom Amato reports.

News

Analysis: Sanders’ DNC message

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Middlebury political science professor Matt Dickinson about key elements of Moonday night's Sanders DNC speech.

News

New Hampshire to accept Trump’s plan to extend unemployment

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will accept President Donald Trump’s plan to boost unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, with the state’s share amounting to less than $10 million.

News

Plattsburgh nursing home families continue push for visitation rights

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Workers at a North Country nursing home are holding a press conference Tuesday, trying to push for visitation rights for their residents.

Latest News

News

1st COVID-related death in Essex County, New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Essex County, New York, has its first COVID-19-related death.

News

Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 press briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will accept President Donald Trump’s plan to boost unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, with the state’s share amounting to less than $10 million.

News

Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 press briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will accept President Donald Trump’s plan to boost unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, with the state’s share amounting to less than $10 million.

News

Vt. wildlife officials announce Canada goose seasons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fish and Wildlife has announced dates for Vermont's Canada goose hunting season.

AP

UNH expects in-house virus testing lab within weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a news briefing on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire. It's scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

News

Scott order aims to expand child care capacity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor is also signing an executive order to expand child care capacity. It will reimburse home-based providers and invest $12-million to create regional child care hubs.