Vt. wildlife officials announce Canada goose seasons

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Fish and Wildlife has announced dates for Vermont's Canada goose hunting season.

The first hunt will be held Sept. 1-25.

There is a daily bag limit of five geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.

Wildlife officials say the hunting season helps control the Canada goose population in the state.

A second Canada goose hunting season will be held Oct. 10-Nov. 8 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.