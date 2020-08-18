Advertisement

WHO: Coronavirus herd immunity requires effective vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON -- The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread.

Herd immunity is typically achieved with vaccination and most scientists estimate at least 70% of the population must have antibodies to prevent an outbreak. But some experts have suggested that even if half the population had immunity, there might be a protective effect.

WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan largely dismissed that theory at a press briefing on Tuesday, saying we should not live “in hope” of achieving herd immunity.

"As a global population, we are nowhere close to the levels of immunity required to stop this disease transmitting," he said. "This is not a solution and not a solution we should be looking to."

Most studies conducted to date have suggested only about 10% to 20% of people have antibodies.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general, added that any mass immunization campaign with a COVID-19 vaccine would aim to cover far more than 50% of the world's population.

“We don’t want to be wrong,” he said. “You want to plan to get high coverage and not get lulled into a dangerously seductive suggestion that (the herd immunity threshold) could be low.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

National Politics

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

AP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo book on COVID-19 response out in October

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cuomo is writing a book that looks back on his experiences. It includes leadership advice and a close look at his relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump.

News

Burlington police and firefighters help save unresponsive woman

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington Police say they helped save a woman who overdosed Monday evening after she had been unresponsive.

News

Burlington Police prepared to fine those who put public health at risk

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Burlington Police are preparing for an influx of college students and they are preparing to issue new fines if house parties and bars pose a risk to public health.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Burlington skeptical of giving Don Sinex control of CityPlace again

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington city leaders are skeptical of Don Sinex regaining control of CityPlace.

News

Plattsburgh nursing home continues to push for visitation rights

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Workers at a North Country nursing home are holding a press conference Tuesday, trying to push for visitation rights for their residents.

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

News

Gov. Scott to release recommended budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott will release his recommended budget for the next fiscal year Tuesday.

National Politics

Tuesday marks 100 years since women were guaranteed the right to vote in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied and practiced civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.