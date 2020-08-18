Advertisement

Williston Eagle Scout gives back following stroke

Matt Yandow
Matt Yandow(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williston teen who survived a stroke two years ago is now giving back to the UVM rehab center that helped him back on his feet.

Matt Yandow's life changed forever during a football game. The shoulder pads that were supposed to protect the 17-year-old actually contributed to putting him in the hospital.

"I don't know what happened. I fell weird and the shoulder pad just went into my neck," Yandow said.

That blow to the neck caused a blood clot to form, pinching an artery. No one knew of this danger until a few days later. “I woke up in my room and I didn’t know what was going on. I couldn’t speak, I could barely walk, and I was just rushed to UVM and then I was flown to Dartmouth once I knew I was having a stroke,” Yandow said.

What a UVM doctor told Yandow’s folks was any parents’ worst nightmare. “They told us to give him a kiss goodbye before they loaded him in the helicopter because they didn’t know if he was gonna make it,” said Amy Yandow, Matt’s mom.

His parents --devastated at the time -- didn’t know that two years later their son would not only be alive, but thriving. When he was going through rehab at UVM, the garden was his favorite spot to work on skills like walking and talking.

“It would have been awesome to be able to come out here and just garden. I mean it was kind of -- it was cold in the winter when I was here. But for patients that are going to be here in the spring and in the summer, this will be a nice opportunity for them,” said Yandow, who came up with a unique way to give back to the hospital -- new benches for staff and patients that represent strength, hope, and inspiration. That’s exactly what Matt wants to pass on to future patients here at the hospital.

Yandow is also using the project to work towards his Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank a Boy Scout can receive. He worked with three other Boy Scouts on the project.

"The big thing about the Eagle project is the leadership. So, I really had to show them how to do this, how to do that, and it was just really good experience for me," Yandow said.

This whole experience has been one big life lesson for Yandow. His parents said his motto is "never give up," and he's had it ever since he woke up in the hospital.

“Proud dad -- that is the truth,” said Mark Yandow, Matt’s dad.

