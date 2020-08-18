Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some chilly weather is on the way! At least compared to what we’ve been seeing this week.

A cold front has been moving across the region today with a few showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder. The front will continue to move though this evening with lingering showers, but skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Keep an eye out for some patchy dense fog early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, a final trailing trough may touch off an isolated shower Wednesday, mainly in the mountains but most of us will find partly sunny skies and it will be cooler, with highs only in the low 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s and the colder valleys will dip into the 40s overnight. Brrrr!

Beautiful late summer weather will continue Thursday through Saturday, with a warming trend. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday. Sunday will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms, and showers are expected to continue into Monday.

