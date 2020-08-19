A relatively cool day today, then we warm back up heading into the weekend.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The final piece of a system which has been affecting us the past couple of days will just touch off a few showers this afternoon. Today will be the coolest day since late June, with highs mainly in the low 70s. Patchy dense fog will develop tonight, so keep that in mind if you’re heading to work early Thursday morning. It will also be on the chilly side, with many spots in the 40s, so a jacket isn’t a bad idea either. Thursday will be just delightful, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Most of the region will be dry Friday, though a frontal system in Canada could touch off a few showers near the Canadian border. The weekend will start off with a warm day Saturday, and also more humid, though nothing extreme. We’ll have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are looking iffy at this point, with the chance for a few showers both days.

