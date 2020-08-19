Budget cuts lead to unmowed grass along Vermont highways

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve noticed taller grass along the state’s highways, that’s because of budget cuts.

Governor Phil Scott said in Tuesday’s press conference that with the first quarter budget, reductions in the VTrans maintenance budget had to be made. He says roadside mowing was the first to go.

Scott says they hope they can start back up soon, to make the roads more welcoming for tourists, but at this point there’s no timeline.

