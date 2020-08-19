City officials to break ground on Moran Plant project Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other city officials are expected to break ground on the Moran “Frame” project Wednesday afternoon.

After decades of proposals and false starts, the project aims to bring new life to the site of the former coal-fired power plant on the Burlington waterfront.

The mayor along with other city officials will be at the groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

