Dartmouth limits student travel to handful of towns

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College students barely will be able to venture off campus when they return this fall.

According to the latest travel restrictions, undergraduate students will not be permitted to travel beyond the local area, which is defined as the towns of Hanover, Enfield, Lebanon, Lyme and West Lebanon in New Hampshire, and Norwich and Hartford in Vermont.

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Graduate students, faculty and staff have more leeway. But those traveling outside New England, even for day trips, will be prohibited from accessing campus buildings for 14 days after they return.

--

In other coronavirus-related news:

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, 7,017 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 13 from the previous day. One new death was announced, for a total of 424. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 28 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 23 new cases per day on Aug. 17.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

