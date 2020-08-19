How businesses hope to get you to Love Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to support a small business? You can now get information on all of Burlington's small businesses in one place.

The website LoveBurlington.org is now live. It is searchable by type of service and product, by neighborhood and by whether the business is owned by a person of color.

City officials say this move is part of an effort to save as many small Burlington businesses as possible as they struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic.

The focus falls mostly on neighborhoods that usually get less foot traffic.

“Historically, the city had developed in different neighborhoods with different pockets, and I think sometimes when a crisis like this happens, we take stock and reevaluate and realize we need a more cohesive support for all the businesses,” Burlington Business Support Director Kara Alnasrawi said.

City officials say they hope to expand the website in the future to attract out-of-state tourists once the coronavirus is no longer a concern.

