Lawmakers to discuss marijuana market Wednesday

(KWTX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermont lawmakers are expected to meet about an act on regulating cannabis Wednesday.

Legalizing marijuana and coming up with a regulated marketplace has been a conversation in Vermont for years.

A coalition of nonprofits and businesses is opposing the current bill.

They say S.54 fails to include local families and small businesses and does not give equal opportunity for Black people to thrive in the industry.

They want lawmakers to reject the bill and work with organizations, communities of color and small businesses to come up with legislation.

Click here for more information regarding Wednesday’s discussion.

Vermont House approves legal marijuana market bill
Vermont farmers concerned by cannabis bill provisions

