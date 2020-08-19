Advertisement

Military investigating drone sighting near Air Force One

People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.
People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. military is investigating a report of a possible drone flying close to Air Force One.

People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.

A witness says it was in the air a short distance below and off to the side of the plane.

A drone coming close to Air Force One is a major security breach. They are banned in the restricted national security airspace around Washington.

The White House has declined to comment.

A U.S. official says a sensor system would have detected an unauthorized airborne object, and after reviewing the initial feeds, the computers didn’t show anything. But they are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City officials to break ground on Moran Plant project Wednesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger along with other city officials are expected to break ground on the Moran “Frame” project Wednesday afternoon.

News

Mayor’s emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
New rules for Burlington bars as the city focuses on preventing the spread of the coronavirus through the college community. Our Erin Brown reports on the new rules, when they go into effect and who will enforce them.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

News

Budget cuts lead to unmowed grass along Vermont highways

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you’ve noticed taller grass along the state’s highways, that’s because of budget cuts.

News

Plattsburgh nursing home families continue push for visitation rights

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Many New York long-term care facilities can’t meet the state’s requirements to allow in-person visitation. But some North Country families eager to see their loved ones are speaking out. Our Kelly O'Brien reports.

Latest News

News

Bear family forces their way into Vermont Airbnb

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Fish & Wildlife is asking property managers to warn renters about bears. It comes after a mama bear and two cubs forced a woman to hide in a Wilmington Airbnb.

News

What will it take to allow visits in Vermont long-term care facilities?

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Manicurists can hold an elderly Vermont woman's hand but her husband of 60 years can't. When can families have physical contact again with their loved ones in long-term care? Our Cat Viglienzoni asked state officials.

News

Williston Eagle Scout gives back following stroke

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Williston teen who survived a stroke two years ago is now giving back to the rehab center that helped him back on his feet.

News

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Students are heading back to school soon, but summer is a great time to learn. That’s where the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) comes in.

News

Lawmakers to discuss marijuana market Wednesday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A group of Vermont lawmakers are expected to meet about an act on regulating cannabis Wednesday.