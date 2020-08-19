Advertisement

Money available to Vermonters struggling to pay utility bills

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says $8 million is available to Vermoters with overdue utility bills.

“Many Vermonters are struggling to keep up with their basic expenses because of this pandemic, and these grant funds provide necessary relief for those who’ve fallen behind on utility bills,” said Governor Scott. “I’m grateful to the cooperation of Legislature and the Public Service team in funding and implementing this program.”

The money comes from the federal CARES Act, and will help pay bills that are more than 60 days overdue, and face disconnection if the bills continue to go unpaid. Tenants and landlords can apply for the program to pay bills from Vermont electric or natural gas companies, fixed-line telephone service provider or a private water company.

Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2020 and grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis until funds are exhausted or by the program’s end date on December 20, 2020, whichever comes first.

For more information about the program and to apply, visit publicservice.vermont.gov or contact the Department at psd.consumer@vermont.gov or 1-800-622-4496.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor’s emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
New rules for Burlington bars as the city focuses on preventing the spread of the coronavirus through the college community. Our Erin Brown reports on the new rules, when they go into effect and who will enforce them.

News

Mayor's emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor's emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

News

Money available to Vermonters struggling to pay utility bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
Money available to Vermonters struggling to pay utility bills

News

Analysis: Sanders’ DNC message

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Middlebury political science professor Matt Dickinson about key elements of Moonday night's Sanders DNC speech.

Latest News

News

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Updated: 4 hours ago
It took just a week for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suspend in-person instruction for undergrads after a COVID-19 outbreak among students. Some fear that is a sign of things to comes for colleges in our region, including Dartmouth.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Wildlife Watch

Wildlife Watch: Bear season important for wildlife management

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Why Vermont Fish and Wildlife says bear hunting season is so important. Our Ike Bendavid reports in this Wildlife Watch.

News

Williston Eagle Scout gives back following stroke

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Williston teen who survived a stroke two years ago is now giving back to the UVM rehab center that helped him back on his feet.

News

Analysis: Sanders' DNC message, Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

News

Green Mountain College sells at auction far below asking price

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tuesday afternoon, Green Mountain College in Poultney sold for $4,550,000. That’s a much lower price than the original asking price of $20,000,000.