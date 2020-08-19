Money available to Vermonters struggling to pay utility bills

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says $8 million is available to Vermoters with overdue utility bills.

“Many Vermonters are struggling to keep up with their basic expenses because of this pandemic, and these grant funds provide necessary relief for those who’ve fallen behind on utility bills,” said Governor Scott. “I’m grateful to the cooperation of Legislature and the Public Service team in funding and implementing this program.”

The money comes from the federal CARES Act, and will help pay bills that are more than 60 days overdue, and face disconnection if the bills continue to go unpaid. Tenants and landlords can apply for the program to pay bills from Vermont electric or natural gas companies, fixed-line telephone service provider or a private water company.

Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2020 and grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis until funds are exhausted or by the program’s end date on December 20, 2020, whichever comes first.

For more information about the program and to apply, visit publicservice.vermont.gov or contact the Department at psd.consumer@vermont.gov or 1-800-622-4496.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.