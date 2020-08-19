National Guard delivering masks to New Hampshire schools

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire National Guard is delivering 100,000 face masks to more than 150 schools that are preparing to reopen.

The masks are going to school districts that have the highest financial need. They can be used by the schools as administrators see fit, said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut told WMUR-TV.

The masks come from a stockpile managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

