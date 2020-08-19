Advertisement

Netflix testing out ‘Shuffle Play’ feature to help indecisive viewers

Like the automatically curated list of so-called "For You" titles, “Shuffle Play” picks content based on your viewing history or playlists.
Like the automatically curated list of so-called "For You" titles, “Shuffle Play” picks content based on your viewing history or playlists.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Help is here for those who have trouble picking what to watch on Netflix.

You can now let Netflix stream titles to you at random with the new “Shuffle Play” feature the company is testing.

Like the automatically curated “For You” list of titles, “Shuffle Play” picks content based on your viewing history or playlists. The new feature then goes a step further and plays the selection.

If you don't like what you see, you can skip ahead to the next title.

The streaming service built the feature for indecisive viewers who don't quite know what they want to watch.

Right now, “Shuffle Play” is available worldwide to a portion of Netflix users on connected TV devices like smart TVs and Roku

The company will use the results of the test to build a permanent “Shuffle Play” feature.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Captain America’ star gets political: Why lawmakers are teaming up for Chris Evans’ new project

Updated: moments ago

National

How to renegotiate your bills to save money

Updated: 14 minutes ago
It’s a good idea to call up your service providers and subscription services annually to negotiate a better rate, ask about new promotions or cancel unnecessary bills.

News

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
It took just a week for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suspend in-person instruction for undergrads after a COVID-19 outbreak among students. Some fear that is a sign of things to comes for colleges in our region, including Dartmouth.

News

Scott order aims to expand child care capacity

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont working parents with kids learning remotely may soon get more child care options. Gov. Phil Scott has announced millions in federal money to expand child care options through an executive order.

News

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Students are heading back to school soon, but summer is a great time to learn. That’s where the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) comes in.

Latest News

News

Dartmouth limits student travel to handful of towns

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dartmouth College students barely will be able to venture off campus when they return this fall.

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires because due to a ban on MAGA apparel.

National

Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A large fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

National

‘Tiger King’ zoo closes to public after USDA suspends its license

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The zoo from the “Tiger King” Netflix documentary series announced it's closing to the public after its federal animal exhibition license was suspended.

News

Vt. pharmacies get greenlight to give vaccines to kids

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Pharmacists in all 50 states will be able to give vaccines to kids this fall under a new federal directive.