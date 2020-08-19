Advertisement

Plattsburgh mural showcases community diversity

Plattsburgh's 'Migrations Mural' at Trinity Park.
Plattsburgh's 'Migrations Mural' at Trinity Park.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new mural in-the-making in downtown Plattsburgh aims to spread a message of diversity in the community.

The once empty wall across from Trinity Park are being brought to life with fresh paint. “It brings the mark of life, it lets people know that we are living here,” said local artist Kevin Sabourin.

The mural is the tenth painted by local nonprofit Outside Art. Organizers say it’s a safe and fun way to help pass the time during the pandemic. “Usually a painter is painting solo -- it’s great and it’s outdoors,” said Julia Devine with Outside Art.

Forty different artists have had their hands in the installation named the "Migrations Mural," helping to paint a bird from their home country to nest here in Plattsburgh.

"Really honoring the people that have passed through our community, were born in our community, have moved to our community and represent the cultural background of each artist," said Amy Gugulielmo with Outside Art.

The wall is filled with no bird that is alike. A colorful tree -- like the birds that surround it -- symbolic of the diversity in the community, participants say. "We do have diversity here and a lot of people might not necessarily know it or think it," Sabourin said.

The message behind Plattsburgh's newest mural

"Diversity has been one of the things we really wanted to focus on and we feel like the birds is such a magical way to do it," Gugulielmo said.

The mural is funded by grants and the artists themselves for the entire community to enjoy.

A small gesture reminding those who stop by that birds of a feather flock together. "I think it means something to the people who have come to our community to be able to see that we recognize them here," Sabourin said.

Organizers say they hope to expand the mural by having artists paint different birds around downtown.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington Police worry more to come after 3 recent shootings

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Police say three shootings in five days in Burlington are all connected and they worry there is more to come. And they say those who know more about the escalating feud behind the violence aren't talking. Our Ike Bendavid reports.

News

Will cracking down on college students push businesses to the brink?

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Many Burlington bar and restaurant owners are concerned the city's efforts to crack down on college students will force them to close. As our Christina Guessferd reports, some are pushing back against the mayor's proposal to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

Back To School

How the Rutland community is helping families care for kids

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
As kids go back to school remotely or through a hybrid model, parents are wondering where they will find child care. Some communities and businesses are stepping up to help parents. Our Olivia Lyons shows you how the Rutland community is pulling together to help out.

News

Marshfield man accused of fatally shooting father

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dom Amato
Police have arrested a Marshfield man who they say shot and killed his father.

News

Vermont State Police traffic stop data shows continued racial disparities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Newly released traffic data from Vermont State Police shows racial disparities still exist when it comes to traffic tickets and searches. Our Dom Amato is looking into the numbers and spoke with State Police about how are troopers addressing this.

Latest News

News

Perennial Progressive candidate bucks party, pushes for recount

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Progressive Party officials confirmed this week that Lt. Governor David Zuckerman -- who was running as a Democrat -- also got enough write-in votes to win the Progressive nomination for governor, pushing him past Cris Ericson, a perennial candidate they vehemently reject.

News

How businesses hope to get you to Love Burlington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Want to support a small business? You can now get information on all of Burlington's small businesses in one place.

News

Demolition kicks off first phase of Burlington’s Moran Plant redesign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
It was a long-awaited milestone in as deconstruction officially began on the Moran Plant in Burlington Wednesday. But while the $6.5 million project marks the start of something new, the future use of the space still holds as many questions as answers.

News

Vt. pharmacies get greenlight to give vaccines to kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Pharmacists in all 50 states will be able to give vaccines to kids this fall under a new federal directive.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.