Plattsburgh mural showcases community diversity

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new mural in-the-making in downtown Plattsburgh aims to spread a message of diversity in the community.

The once empty wall across from Trinity Park are being brought to life with fresh paint. “It brings the mark of life, it lets people know that we are living here,” said local artist Kevin Sabourin.

The mural is the tenth painted by local nonprofit Outside Art. Organizers say it’s a safe and fun way to help pass the time during the pandemic. “Usually a painter is painting solo -- it’s great and it’s outdoors,” said Julia Devine with Outside Art.

Forty different artists have had their hands in the installation named the "Migrations Mural," helping to paint a bird from their home country to nest here in Plattsburgh.

"Really honoring the people that have passed through our community, were born in our community, have moved to our community and represent the cultural background of each artist," said Amy Gugulielmo with Outside Art.

The wall is filled with no bird that is alike. A colorful tree -- like the birds that surround it -- symbolic of the diversity in the community, participants say. "We do have diversity here and a lot of people might not necessarily know it or think it," Sabourin said.

"Diversity has been one of the things we really wanted to focus on and we feel like the birds is such a magical way to do it," Gugulielmo said.

The mural is funded by grants and the artists themselves for the entire community to enjoy.

A small gesture reminding those who stop by that birds of a feather flock together. "I think it means something to the people who have come to our community to be able to see that we recognize them here," Sabourin said.

Organizers say they hope to expand the mural by having artists paint different birds around downtown.

