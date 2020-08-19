Police investigating deadly shooting in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Marshfield.

Vermont troopers were called to the home on Sunrise Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

They say the man in his 70s was found dead inside.

Police did not release further details but said their initial investigation indicates there is no threat to public safety.

The victim's name will not be released until his family is notified.

His body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

