School board member resigns over profanity during discussion about reopening schools

WINDSOR (AP) - A school board member who uttered a profanity against teachers during a discussion about schools reopening has resigned.

Mount Ascutney School District Board member Beth Carter apologized for “inappropriately expressing frustration on the data regarding school opening from teachers’ perspective,” the Valley News reported.

Carter failed to mute her audio during a video meeting last week, and the mic captured her using the F-word in reference to teachers.

More than 70 people were streaming the meeting.

“Nobody likes to hear comments like that,” said Catharine Engwall, president of the teachers’ union and a teacher at Windsor High School.

