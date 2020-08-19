Advertisement

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Vermont Institute of Natural Science
Vermont Institute of Natural Science(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are heading back to school soon, but summer is a great time to learn. That’s where the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) comes in.

VINS offers 47 acres of outdoor and indoor activities to help people of all ages engage in what they are learning. But for those who can’t or don’t want to head to VINS in-person, there’s plenty to do from home.

Experts are constantly researching Vermont and say they can’t do it alone.

They need what they call citizen scientists to help them out.

“They can go out and contribute useful information to our projects and projects throughout the country and the world even,” said Jim Armbruster, a VINS research coordinator.

Coming up on Channel 3 This Morning, Kevin Gaiss explains what people can do from their backyard.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor’s emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
New rules for Burlington bars as the city focuses on preventing the spread of the coronavirus through the college community. Our Erin Brown reports on the new rules, when they go into effect and who will enforce them.

News

Mayor's emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mayor's emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

News

Money available to Vermonters struggling to pay utility bills

Updated: 5 hours ago
Money available to Vermonters struggling to pay utility bills

News

Money available to Vermonters struggling to pay utility bills

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott says $8 million is available to Vermoters with overdue utility bills.

Latest News

News

Analysis: Sanders’ DNC message

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Middlebury political science professor Matt Dickinson about key elements of Moonday night's Sanders DNC speech.

News

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Updated: 9 hours ago
It took just a week for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suspend in-person instruction for undergrads after a COVID-19 outbreak among students. Some fear that is a sign of things to comes for colleges in our region, including Dartmouth.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Wildlife Watch

Wildlife Watch: Bear season important for wildlife management

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Why Vermont Fish and Wildlife says bear hunting season is so important. Our Ike Bendavid reports in this Wildlife Watch.

News

Williston Eagle Scout gives back following stroke

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Williston teen who survived a stroke two years ago is now giving back to the UVM rehab center that helped him back on his feet.

News

Analysis: Sanders' DNC message, Part 2

Updated: 9 hours ago
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.