Vt. agriculture COVID funding reaching farmers

BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - New CARES Act funding is being announced Wednesday for Vermont farmers to supplement the millions already made available to the region’s struggling dairy industry. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25 Vermont dairy farms have gone out of business. But now, months later, relief is beginning to roll out to farmers.

"Every little bit helps," said Paul Doton, owner of the Doton Farm in Barnard.

We first visited the farm back in the spring when the sweet corn was being planted. Now, it’s mature and ready for the dinner table. The late summer delight is just one way the farm stays diversified. The 70 or so milking cows in the nearby barn simply do not make ends meet. COVID-19 made matters worse. To offset losses, $25 million in CARES Act funding is now available to Vermont dairy farmers like Doton. “It’s going to be beneficial even though we do have to pay taxes on it,” Doton said.

But, this 3rd generation farmer says filling out the application for the grant money -- like working the land -- is a chore. "I think I am somewhat adept at working with technology, but this program has got me baffled. Of course they bring this on right in the middle of cropping season," Doton said.

Vt. Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts says there is help available for that as well. "We understand that it does involve some paperwork and a little bit of time, but we have made people available so they shouldn't be intimidated by approaching this application," he said.

And more farmers, like maple syrup producers, can now get a slice of the pie. An additional $8.5 million for value added products is now ripe for the picking. "Anything from slaughterhouse to sugar makers to farmers' markets, to folks who grow and produce vegetables," Tebbetts said.

The region is known for it's high quality products like butter and artisan cheeses, but Tebbetts says the money doesn't just help farmers. "It's going to help pay the grain bill, it is going to help pay the veterinarian, It's going to help pay just about anyone who stops by the farm," he said.

Farms like Doton's, where you'll likely find the owner out in the field hand-picking the seasonal crop. "It is going to be helpful as it will be to all dairy farmers," Doton said.

About $3 million had already rolled out the door. Any farmer impacted by the pandemic is encouraged to apply. The deadline is the beginning of October.

